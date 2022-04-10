Jason Jernigan is a pipeline worker based in Bald Knob, Arkansas, who lost his job after Keystone XL was canceled. He is affiliated with Pipeliners Local Union 798.
Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy
Jason Jernigan is a pipeline worker based in Bald Knob, Arkansas, who lost his job after Keystone XL was canceled. He is affiliated with Pipeliners Local Union 798.