Nicholas Iacovella

Nicolas Iacovella is the Director of Communications for the Coalition for a Prosperous America. He previously served as Deputy Communications Director for Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., spokesman for the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, and Communications Director for the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship.