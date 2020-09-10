Latest from Jason Issac
Why President-elect Biden's energy plans could derail the American Dream
Under President-elect Joe Biden's attempts to “phase out” natural gas, petroleum, and coal, the prices we pay for energy will go up.
Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy
Jason Isaac is director of Life:Powered, a national initiative of the Texas Public Policy Foundation to raise America’s energy IQ. He previously served four terms in the Texas House of Representatives.
Under President-elect Joe Biden's attempts to “phase out” natural gas, petroleum, and coal, the prices we pay for energy will go up.