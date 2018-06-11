Corporations Stay Committed to the Clinton Global Initiative
A message from the Clinton Global Initiative ahead of its 11th annual meeting in New York City.
Robert Harrison is the Chief Executive Officer of the Clinton Global Initiative. A former partner at Goldman Sachs, Robert spent 22 years on Wall Street as an investment banker and attorney practicing corporate law in the New York and Paris offices of Davis, Polk and Wardwell. He received a B.A. in government from Cornell University, an M.A. in politics, philosophy, and economics from Oxford University, where he was a Rhodes Scholar, and a J.D. from Yale Law School. He also serves as Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Cornell University.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A message from the Clinton Global Initiative ahead of its 11th annual meeting in New York City.