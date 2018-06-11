Richard Harroch

11 Poker Lessons for Entrepreneurs
No bluffing here: I find that poker can provide a number of lessons to entrepreneurs and startup businesses.
Advertisement
Advertisement
No bluffing here: I find that poker can provide a number of lessons to entrepreneurs and startup businesses.
Having been a startup lawyer, entrepreneur, and venture capitalist, I have been asked many of the following questions over the years from entrepreneurs when starting a business. And here are my answers.
As a venture capital and angel investor who has heard many pitches, I’ve compiled a list of mistakes and things to avoid if you are an entrepreneur seeking angel or venture financing.