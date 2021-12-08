I'm a Democrat and it's time for our government to stop making gas more expensive
Now that the federal government is finally investing in infrastructure, it’s time we cut gas taxes and give our families a break.
Democrat Josh Harder represents California’s 10th Congressional District in the United States House of Representatives.
