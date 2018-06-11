Michele Helies

12 Veterans Day Freebies, Deals

National chains across the U.S. are saying 'thank you' to the over 18 million military veterans in the U.S. by offering freebies and deals on services in honor of Veterans Day this Friday, Nov. 11.

Amazon HQ2: What's behind the public bid?

A frenzy of municipalities across the country are hashing together HQ2 bids in hopes of luring to their home turf potentially 50,000 new jobs and $38 billion in growth opportunity, as promised by Amazon. But what's in the fine print?

