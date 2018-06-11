Lee Howard

Big business trend leaves small business behind & bruised
When a big corporation moves out of a town, its effects can be felt throughout the community.
Advertisement
Advertisement
When a big corporation moves out of a town, its effects can be felt throughout the community.
If you're a small business, you should know there are clever people in not so faraway places working against you, day and night.
A shrewd small business owner is always scouring the horizon, looking for proverbial dark clouds that threaten to upend the landscape of supply and demand.
As disagreeable as roadwork is for drivers and their passengers, it's 100 times worse for entrepreneurs whose small businesses are located in, or near, the torn up streets and sidewalks.
A shrewd small business owner is always scouring the horizon, looking for proverbial dark clouds that threaten to upend the landscape of supply and demand.