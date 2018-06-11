Tom Granahan

Fed Leaves Rates Unchanged; Says Inflation Trending Lower
The Federal Reserve left its target on interest rates in a range of 0-0.25%, saying the economic recovery is 'disappointingly slow' and inflation is trending downward.
Cisco said it will cut more than 500 employees and shutter its Flip camera business.
Employment fell for a second straight month in July as more temporary census jobs ended while private hiring rose less than expected, pointing to an anemic economic recovery.