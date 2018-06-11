Scott Gerber is the Principal and Chief Executive Officer of hospitality industry leader, Gerber Group. Setting out to provide an innovative nightlife experience, Gerber Group opened their first property, The Whiskey at the Paramount Hotel, in 1991.Soon after, Scott took the lead in forging a partnership with Starwood Hotels & Resorts to develop the W Hotel brand, which now features Gerber Group venues throughout the U.S. and in select properties internationally. The partnership is widely credited for changing the landscape of the nightlife industry by creating unique, innovative venues that have re-defined the ‘hotel bar.’ Today, Scott manages the company and its full portfolio of properties and continues to re-define the hospitality industry with innovative dining concepts and bars featuring renowned beverage programs accompanied by exceptional culinary talents.Today, Gerber Group encompasses 18 iconic venues under such brands as Whiskey Blue, Kingside, The Roof, Living Room, Stone Rose Lounge and THE LCL: Bar & Kitchen. Scott continues to oversee the company’s growth, having opened Kingside and The Roof at Viceroy New York on West 57th Street, as well as Studio, a pop-up lounge installation with contemporary artist Domingo Zapata at W New York – Union Square. This spring, Gerber Group will open Irvington, a New American bar and restaurant highlighting locally-sourced ingredients from the neighboring Union Square Greenmarket at W New York – Union Square. In addition, Scott continues to manage Gerber Group’s strategic partnerships with Starwood Hotels & Resorts, Host Hotels & Resorts, The Related Companies, Noble Investment Group, Viceroy Hotels and Resorts, InterContinental Hotels Group and American Realty Capital.Scott is widely viewed as a leading entrepreneur in the hospitality industry and has appeared on the popular Fox Business Network show “America’s Nightly Scoreboard”, CNBC’s “Squawk On The Street”, and MSNBC’s “Your Business”. Scott has also been quoted in the Wall Street Journal, USA Today,Forbes, Market Watch, Crain’s New York Business, Bloomberg BusinessWeek, Hotel Business, Nightclub & Bar, and Bar Business Magazine, among others.Scott – who holds a B.S. in Finance and Real Estate from the University of Arizona – was previously a Principal at a commercial real-estate firm and represented notable clients such as Giorgio Armani, Hermes, and Dolce & Gabbana.