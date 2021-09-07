American Express CRT training and Marxism in the workplace
The news that American Express subjected its employees last year to what can only be described as Marxist “re-education” sessions has struck a chord – and rightly so.
Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy
Mike Gonzalez is the Angeles T. Arredondo E Pluribus Unum Senior Fellow at The Heritage Foundation. He is author of several books. His latest is "BLM: The Making of a New Marxist Revolution."
The news that American Express subjected its employees last year to what can only be described as Marxist “re-education” sessions has struck a chord – and rightly so.