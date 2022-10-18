David Green is the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, the largest privately held arts-and-crafts retailer in the world, and the author of the upcoming book "Leadership NOT by the Book."
Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy
David Green is the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, the largest privately held arts-and-crafts retailer in the world, and the author of the upcoming book "Leadership NOT by the Book."