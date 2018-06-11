Adam Goldstein

Mr. Adam M. Goldstein has been the President and Chief Operating Officer of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. since April 2014. Mr. Goldstein served as the President of Royal Caribbean International, Ltd. from February 2005 to April 2014 and served as its Chief Executive Officer from September 4, 2007 to April 2014. Mr. Goldstein oversaw fleet operations, sales and marketing, brand development, supply chain management, government & community relations and Royal Celebrity Tours. He served as an Executive Vice President of Brand Operations at Royal Caribbean International from November 2002 to 2005. Mr. Goldstein served as an Executive Vice President of Operations at Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Mr. Goldstein has been employed with Royal Caribbean since 1988 in a variety of positions, including Senior Vice President of Total Guest Satisfaction, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Vice President of International Sales and Marketing; Director of Market Development and Corporate Secretary to Royal Caribbean's Board of Directors. He serves as Chairman of the Board of Cruise Lines International Association, Inc. Mr. Goldstein served as a National Chairman of the Travel Industry Association of America (TIA) in 2001. He serves as a Trustee at Our Kids, Inc. He serves as a Director at Travel Industry Association of America and Royal Celebrity Tours Inc. In 1998, Advertising Age named him to the "Marketing 100," the magazine's annual roundup of the best and brightest American and international marketing minds. He graduated with honors from Princeton University, majoring in public policy at the Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs. Mr. Goldstein also has a law degree from Harvard and a Master's degree in business administration with distinction from INSEAD, the European business school in Fontainebleau, France.