Trump - Abu Dhabi Meeting Offers Middle East Reset
The U.S. relationship with OPEC nations is at critical turning point.
Phil Flynn is senior energy analyst at The PRICE Futures Group and a Fox Business Network contributor. He is one of the world's leading market analysts, providing individual investors, professional traders, and institutions with up-to-the-minute investment and risk management insight into global petroleum, gasoline, and energy markets. His precise and timely forecasts have come to be in great demand by industry and media worldwide and his impressive career goes back almost three decades, gaining attention with his market calls and energetic personality as writer of The Energy Report. You can contact Phil by phone at (888) 264-5665 or by email at pflynn Learn even more on our website at www.pricegroup.com.@pricegroup.com.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The U.S. relationship with OPEC nations is at critical turning point.
A shale oil production peak may be in the cards.
A shale oil production peak may be in the cards.
The U.S. relationship with OPEC nations is at critical turning point.
The Federal Reserve may be flip-flopping its position on ending its bond buying program almost on a daily basis.
The bottom line Asman says is that Fisher believes that a healthy market can withstand a market selloff. Said Fisher: “a market correction doesn’t mean the economy is in trouble.”
Now you see it and now you don’t. Barrels of oil are disappearing before our very eyes. Oil prices bounced after the American Petroleum Institute reported that 6.5 million barrels of oil seemingly vanished into thin air. Did aliens come down to earth and confiscate our supply?
It’s thriller; sell oil night, as Japan fights for its economic life.
Maybe it was appropriate that his last message to his subjects surrounded oil. Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah bin Abdul-Aziz died after a long bout with pneumonia, giving oil a boost even in the face of a soaring dollar and a historic step by the European Central Bank to move towards quantitative easing.
A glut of oil is driving a contango in futures market and is putting a premium on places to put it.