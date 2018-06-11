Ed Finn is editor and president of Barron's. He is responsible for its growing print, digital and conference operations. Mr. Finn is a frequent keynote speaker at investor conferences. He began his Dow Jones career in 1980 as a writer at The Wall Street Journal. Subsequently, he worked as a senior editor at Forbes and as the editor of American Banker before returning to Dow Jones in 1993 as managing editor of Barron's. He was named Barron's editor in 1995 and president in 1998. Mr. Finn holds a bachelor's degree from Tufts University and a master's degree from Columbia University.
