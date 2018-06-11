Debra Fine

Debra Fine has begun to do public speaking on her experience with John Zawahiri. She is also writing a book, "Wake Up Call: From Trauma to Triumph" which is a compilation of stories by those who have triumphed over severe trauma. Fine is the founder of The Fine Line Foundation which is focused on support and community building for the mentally ill and victims of violent crimes.

