Shirley Engelmeier

3 Leadership Must Do's for 2014

Disengaged workers are less likely to be productive, according to Gallup research. Here are three leadership trends that may be able to turn a dysfunctional workforce into a more profitable one.

Put Some Ears on Your Small Business

When it comes to doing business, from ancient times to the digital age, relationships matter. You know this intuitively, but it can be tempting to resort to less personal means of connecting with others. Avoid that temptation!

Workplace Culture – It Takes a Village

Many small businesses inadvertently dismiss corporate culture as a “top-down” function and fail to consider the prospect to build culture from within. Here are a few suggestions for sowing a great culture in the small business environment.