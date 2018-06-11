Shirley Engelmeier

Workforce 2.0: A Metamorphosis in the Workplace
The social media consuming workforce presents new challenges for old-school business leaders.
New hires just entering the workforce may become a solution for struggling companies. So you may want to give them your ear.
Disengaged workers are less likely to be productive, according to Gallup research. Here are three leadership trends that may be able to turn a dysfunctional workforce into a more profitable one.
Many entrepreneurs settle for the business idea being enough to drive revenue and growth. Rarely though, do entrepreneurs include a workforce strategy that can enhance bottom line results.
Technology has “lazyfied” the communications process and the outcome diminishes the effectiveness and efficiency of getting messages sent and received.
Even if you don’t think of yourself as a player in the global market, a quick look at your web site analytics will show you that people from literally all around the world are attempting to connect with you.
When it comes to doing business, from ancient times to the digital age, relationships matter. You know this intuitively, but it can be tempting to resort to less personal means of connecting with others. Avoid that temptation!
There might have been a time when what happened for big business wasn’t applicable for small business. Since everything is now global, we’re all impacted, big or small. Tapping into the knowledge our employees have about new and diverse customers is how every enterprise can play globally.
A generational mix in your workforce is important to your business’s success. Keep an open mind about the viewpoints, DNA, skills and talent of all generations in your workplace to create a highly functional team and a high performance organization.
Many small businesses inadvertently dismiss corporate culture as a “top-down” function and fail to consider the prospect to build culture from within. Here are a few suggestions for sowing a great culture in the small business environment.