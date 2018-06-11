Linda Dulye

When Natural Disasters Strike, Touch Base Regularly With Employees

It’s imperative to regularly connect with those in the workplace and especially remote employees,  who are traveling, home based or working at remote sites when natural disasters hit or are looming. The connection should be two-way, enabling outgoing messages to be aired and incoming feedback to be received and responded to.

Five Ways to Maximize Your Investment in Interns

Internships should be designed to promote a mutual exchange of information and ideas. The insight gained into a company by a twenty-something (or younger) is invaluable for improving not only how work gets done but also how your company can attract—and be attractive to—tomorrow’s future leaders.

Can Executives Be Coached?

Those at the top of organizations are data focused. They ravenously devour daily operational performance stats about sales, orders, overhead costs, inventory, compensation, sick days, and so on. Ironically, data can also help save business leaders from themselves.

6 Employee-First-Day Tips for the Boss

With a crop of new grads and veteran job transfers ready to report for that first day at work, now is the time to ensure that your onboarding practices keep your new hire motivated and feeling excited about working for you.