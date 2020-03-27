Latest from Brian Dodge
A coronavirus reopening request: Help retail workers help you, please wear a mask
Retailers want nothing more than to welcome customers back into stores.
Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy
Brian Dodge is the president of the Retail Industry Leaders Association.
Retailers want nothing more than to welcome customers back into stores.