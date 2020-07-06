Latest from Alexandra Deabler
Dunkin' to close 450 stores permanently by end of 2020
Coffee and doughnut chain Dunkin' announced it will be permanently closing 450 stores by the end of 2020.
United Airlines to resume flights between US, China in July
United will resume operating twice-weekly flights between San Francisco International Airport and Shanghai's Pudong International Airport via Seoul's Incheon International Airport beginning July 8.
New Jersey town pulls bar's outdoor dining permit after patrons pack beer garden
A restaurant and bar in New Jersey had its outdoor dining license revoked after failing to follow coronavirus regulations upon reopening Monday.
JetBlue adding 30 new routes as summer travel demand increases
The airline announced new routes in markets where travel for leisure and visiting family and relatives is showing "signs of strength," saying the coronavirus pandemic has "transformed airline route maps."