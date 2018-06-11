Tracee Carrasco joined FOX Business Network (FBN) as a general assignment business reporter in May 2017. Before joining FBN, Carrasco served as a general assignment reporter for WCBS-TV and WLNY 10/55 in New York. Prior to WCBS-TV, Carrasco worked as a reporter at WKRN-TV, the ABC affiliate in Nashville, Tennessee and as an anchor at KQDS-TV, the Fox affiliate in Duluth, Minnesota. She also worked as a reporter and fill-in anchor in Torrance, California for CitiCABLE 3. Throughout her career, Carrasco has received several Emmy nominations for her work as a reporter and anchor.
