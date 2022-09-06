I lost my job when Biden canceled Keystone pipeline, but America needs energy infrastructure jobs
Some politicians in Washington don’t see the value of transporting affordable energy as it relates to our economy.
Neal Crabtree is a pipeline worker affiliated with Pipeliners Local Union 798. He has worked on projects in every state except for Alaska and Hawaii and lost his job after Keystone XL was canceled.
