Mr. Clifton is a Partner at Strategas and the head of the Firm's DC office. He directs its legislative and public policy research efforts. Prior to joining Strategas he served as Executive Director of the American Shareholders Association (ASA), a non-partisan, non-profit organization which analyzes public policy affecting shareholders.His research and political analysis on the interaction between legislation, policy and capital markets has been widely cited in the media. Mr. Clifton and his team have been recognized by Institutional Investor magazine in their annual survey for the past five years.Prior to joining the ASA, Mr. Clifton served as Chief Economist and Federal Affairs Manager for Americans for Tax Reform and as a senior staff member in two gubernatorial administrations working on economic issues. Mr. Clifton received a MS in Economics and Public Finance from Rutgers University and a BA in Urban Planning and Policy Development also from Rutgers.
Daniel Clifton
