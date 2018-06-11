Anthony Chan, Chief Economist for Chase, is responsible for economic analysis and research to support Chase Private Client as well as a member of J.P. Morgan's Global Investment Committee. His work takes him around the world to meet with clients — and to share his insights on the economy and investments.Anthony joined JPMorgan Chase in 1994 from Barclays, where he served as a senior economist beginning in 1991. Before that, he was an economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and prior to that he was an economics professor at the University of Dayton in Ohio.
