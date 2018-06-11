Andrew Card

Andy Card, the longest-serving White House Chief of Staff in the last 50 years, brings an insider’s perspective and analysis of the Obama Administration, Congress and the 2016 elections.As chief of staff for President George W. Bush, assistant to the president/deputy chief of staff for President George H. W. Bush and special assistant and director of intergovernmental affairs for President Reagan, Card has been at the center of U.S. politics for over 20 years. Whether it is in the middle of a presidential campaign or inside the Oval Office with a world leader, Card knows how things actually work—the reality versus the myth. He discusses today's headlines and offers analysis on the issues of the day including his perspectives on what’s happening in Washington and the 2016 race for the White House. At President Bush's side on September 11, 2001, Card knows firsthand the geopolitical factors and risks at stake that affect the global business environment. From discussing Iran, the turmoil in North Africa and the Middle East to the political risks of doing business or investing in Africa, Asia, Europe or Latin America, Card knows the leaders, the politics and the key players. He helps your audience assess the potential political and security risks and identify economic opportunities in today's constantly changing global environment and world economy.