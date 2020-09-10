Latest from Tarren Bragdon
Why the next health care fight will be over the high price of care
Real-time health care pricing is not a big ask and we cannot tolerate unexpected medical billing any longer.
Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy
Tarren Bragdon is the chief executive officer at the Foundation for Government Accountability.
Real-time health care pricing is not a big ask and we cannot tolerate unexpected medical billing any longer.