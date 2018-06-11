Sen. Scott Brown
Senator Brown is a Contributor at Fox and served as the Republican Senator from Massachusetts from 2010-2013. He was one of the ranking members of the armed services committee, the homeland security and governmental affairs committee and was a member of the veterans and small business committees. He also served 35 years in the Army National Guard with the last 4 years being at the Pentagon. He recently retired at the rank of Colonel. Follow Sen. Brown on twitter On Facebook at https://www.Facebook.Com/scottbrownnh@SenScottBrown
