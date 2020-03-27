Latest from Mike Braun
It's time to reveal true cost of health care prices: Sen. Mike Braun
Clear prices force health care providers and insurers to lower their rates to attract customers
Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy
Republican Mike Braun represents Indiana in the United States Senate.
Clear prices force health care providers and insurers to lower their rates to attract customers