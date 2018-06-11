Outsmart Your Next Angry Outburst
Robert and Howard* had always gotten along well.
Peter Bregman is CEO of Bregman Partners, a company that strengthens leadership in people and in organizations through programs (including the Bregman Leadership Intensive), coaching, and as a consultant to CEOs and their leadership teams. Best-selling author of 18 Minutes, his most recent book is Four Seconds. To receive an email when he posts, click here.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Robert and Howard* had always gotten along well.
I was coaching Sanjay,* a leader in a technology firm who felt stuck and frustrated.
When I sit with you in your mistake or failure without trying to change anything, I’m letting you know that you’re okay, even when you don’t perform. And, counter-intuitively, feeling okay about yourself — when you fail — makes you feel good enough to get up and try again.
We need to clear out our mind clutter and place our attention where it matters most, which requires three steps.
In those moments when my stress erupts, my rational mind doesn’t stand a chance. It’s like trying to use intellectual arguments to talk down a stampeding bull.
We get so distracted by the awkward, sometimes inappropriate way in which someone is communicating that we miss what the person is communicating.
In some situations, doing nothing – forever – is the right response.
Ron was up next. As a senior analyst in this investment firm — and a good one — he knew a lot about the company he was about to pitch to the management committee.
Nate Eisman recently started working for a large consulting firm after many years as an independent consultant. He called me a few days ago for some advice.
Some people are naturally pre-disposed to being highly productive. Each day moves them one day closer to what they intend to accomplish over the year.