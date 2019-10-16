Latest from Leif Babin
Ex-Navy SEAL Leif Babin: Winning teams know how to 'cover and move' -- Does yours?
A team working together, mutually supporting one another to accomplish the mission is far more powerful and far more likely to be successful.
Leif Babin is a former Navy SEAL officer who served three tours in Iraq, earning a Silver Star, two Bronze Stars and a Purple Heart. He is the co-founder of Echelon Front LLC, a consulting firm specializing in leadership development, team building and crisis management.
