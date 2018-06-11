Jennifer Booton

2013: A Year of Job Hunting for the Already Employed
More people who are already employed plan to look for new jobs next year as confidence improves.
The parent of KFC cut its outlook late Monday citing an ongoing probe in China regarding the quality of its chicken.
Worries Mount: Boeing is undergoing the second probe by U.S. safety officials in just six months related to fires on its new 787 Dreamliner.
Shares of Lululemon fell close to 11% on Thursday after the yoga apparel maker issued a disappointing outlook that seemed to take analysts by surprise.
Everyone has their favorites when playing Monopoly, and now Hasbro is giving customers the ability to vote in a new, more modern piece to replace one of the classic tokens.
Travelers posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings despite the negative impact of super storm Sandy.
Delta posted a lower quarterly profit on Tuesday due to the impact of super storm Sandy but met expectations as load factor improved amid a decline in capacity.
Aerospace safety regulators grounded all Dreamliners and issued an emergency airworthiness directive requiring all carriers to temporarily cease 787 operations.
After the bell Tuesday, Amazon.com reported 4Q results that fell short of Wall Street’s views.
The candy maker reported stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings thanks to robust demand in the U.S.