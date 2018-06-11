Ed Butowsky

Ed Butowsky

Latest from Ed Butowsky

HFT Critics Have it All Wrong

Author Michael Lewis sparked a controversy over high-frequency trading. But Lewis and other critics are wrong to say the practice hurts retail clients.

The President’s Healthcare Gamble

Obama gambled one-sixth of the U.S. economy that he could convince young people to sign up for something that they didn't want. His gamble didn't -- and won't -- work.

A Letter to the President

Here you go again. Class warfare. Although the country is tired of the divisive speeches you seem to be drawn to, let me help you and the country understand the important point that you fail to bring up in relation to this " discussion".

Where is Your Outrage?

As the battle in Washington continues, I often wonder why there isn't more outrage from all Americans over the debt ceiling debate.