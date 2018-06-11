Deirdre Bolton joined FOX Business Network (FBN) as an anchor in February 2014.

Prior to joining FBN, Bolton served as an anchor at Bloomberg Television, most recently as host of Money Moves. She also co-anchored the network's morning programming. During her tenure there, Bolton interviewed major financial newsmakers, including, Pershing Square Capital CEO Bill Ackman, Lazard Vice Chairman Gary Parr, and billionaire investor Wilbur Ross.

Before joining Bloomberg in 1999, Bolton worked in institutional equity sales at CDC North America and Société Générale, where she sold European equities to U.S. portfolio managers.

She graduated from the University of Iowa with a degree in English and French literature and holds a master's degree from New York University.