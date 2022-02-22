Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

David Bahnsen

David Bahnsen, author of There’s No Free Lunch: 250 Economic Truths, is Chief Investment Officer of The Bahnsen Group, a national wealth management firm managing over $3.5 billion in assets.