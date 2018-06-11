http://gerberbars.com/scott-Mr. Brian G. Belski is the Chief Investment Strategist at BMO Capital Markets Canada since April 16, 2012. He covers investment strategy within macro research at the firm. Prior to this, Mr. Belski served as a Managing Director, Chief Investment Strategist and Leader of Investment Strategy Group at Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Research Division. While at this firm, he created and managed four equity portfolios as well as distributed four proprietary strategy and portfolio strategy publications for institutional and retail clients. Earlier, Mr. Belski worked as a U.S. Sector Strategist at BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division. He also served as a Director, Fundamental Market Strategist and a Research Analyst at Piper Jaffray & Co. Earlier, Mr. Belski served as an Equity Analyst at George K. Baum & Company, Research Division and Dougherty & Company LLC, Research Division. Mr. Belski is a graduate of St. Cloud State University in Minnesota.gerber
Brian Belski
