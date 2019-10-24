Climate change is 'bigger issue' than Vietnam War: Woodstock co-creator

The historical Woodstock music festival celebrated its 50th birthday this year, but plans for an anniversary event wound up falling to pieces.

“We had everything kind of lined up really well,” Woodstock co-creator Michael Lang said on FOX Business’ "Varney & Co." “We got an amazing lineup. [But] I put that up to the wrong partner.”

The recreation of Woodstock wouldn’t have had the original war-related incentives behind spreading peace. Instead, the focus would've been on climate change.

The whole purpose behind it was to engage people in climate change and getting out the vote for the next election. It's one of the major problems I've seen facing the world today and one that has dire consequences. - Woodstock co-creator Michael Lang

Lang said he believes that climate change is an even bigger issue than the Vietnam War.

Climate change "affects everybody on the planet,” Lang said. “The catastrophic change that it will bring to every person on the planet is huge, and I think 97 percent of the scientists out there in the world believe it as well.”

“Every business will be affected by “[climate change].” - Michael Lang, Woodstock co-creator

From an economic standpoint, Lang believes developing sustainability and renewable resources will boost the economy. In place of the 50th-anniversary event, he plans to continue promoting climate change politics.

“We are doing things to promote the election and getting out the vote and people's engagement in the climate issue,” Lang said.

