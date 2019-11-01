Woman sues Starbucks after scalding hot water spill: Report

An Oregon woman is suing Starbucks for at least $288,000 after a local chain allegedly served her water so hot she required skin grafts, according to a report.

Philina Cha ordered a cup of joe and hot water at a Starbucks in Portland on Nov. 6, 2017, when the piping hot water spilled from the cup, onto her leg and in her boot, according to The Oregonian, which cites the lawsuit filed in Multnomah County Circuit Court on Tuesday.

She’s seeking reimbursement of her medical bills, which totaled approximately $38,000, as well as $250,000 for “pain suffering and embarrassment from her scars,” the outlet reported.

Cha’s attorney, Thomas Patton, did not immediately respond to FOX Business’ request for comment.

In a statement provided to The Oregonian on Thursday, a Starbucks spokesperson said they “believe the claims are without merit.”

“The customer requested hot water with her coffee and our partners obliged in providing it to her safely,” the spokesperson said. “Customer and partner safety is of utmost importance, and we make every effort to ensure that we uphold that value.”

