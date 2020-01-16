Wilbur Ross: No recession in 2021
US Commerce Secretary says this week's trade deals have solidified the economy
Touting the historic U.S.-China trade deal and the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) signings, U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said President Trump has turned back any economic jitters for 2020.
Continue Reading Below
"Whatever fears people might have had of a recession next year, forget it," Ross said. "I think that's almost mechanically impossible to have a recession next year."
CFOS PREPARING FOR ECONOMIC SLOWDOWN AS 2020 ELECTION LOOMS
However, Ross said there is one wild card in that equation: the Federal Reserve.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS
"If the Federal Reserve goes crazy and raises rates could be all bets are off," Ross said.