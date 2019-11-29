Watch the first-ever bitcoin TV commercial launched in France

Bitcoin is making waves again with its first TV ad in France.

The 18-second spot, which has been running multiple times a day on the country’s free-to-air station, TF1, advertises services from Paris-based financial firm Keplerk. The company allows people to exchange money for bitcoin at about 6,500 local convenience stores.

Customers can buy physical vouchers in the amounts of 50 euros, 100 euros or 250 euros, and, after a processing fee, convert them into bitcoin that appear in their mobile wallet.

“Oh c'est sympa ça!” one Twitter user wrote, which translates to “Oh, that’s nice!”

Digital currency has been gaining momentum in France, ranking on Bitcoinist’s top-20 countries adopting the tech. BeInCrypto, which reported news of the ad, said another campaign was launched months ago to allow bitcoin payments in 25,000 locations.

And other reports have predicted a “bitcoin boom” in the country on the news that more and more retailers there are preparing to accept the currency at some point in 2020.

This is not the first time bitcoin has appeared on TV, however. Earlier this year, in the United States, a national ad from New York-based crypto investment firm Grayscale Investments ran urging investors to forgo gold and pick up bitcoin instead.

“You see where things are going,” it said. “Digital currencies like bitcoin are the future.”

According to a report from Coincodex, the United States is among the top countries in terms of share of bitcoin users, making it a prime market for more digital currency TV ads.

Strict state-level regulations, though, could make firms wary of launching new initiatives.

The value of one bitcoin is currently hovering around $7,700.

