As Warren stumbles, super PAC offers last-minute boost in Nevada with $800K ad buy

After back-to-back lackluster finishes in Iowa and New Hampshire, Elizabeth Warren will receive a last-minute boost ahead of the Nevada caucuses from a new super PAC called “Persist,” which is expected to spend roughly $800,000 in advertisements on the candidate who’s based her campaign in ending the influence of money in politics.

The PAC is led by four progressive women who have worked in the labor, civil liberties and reproductive rights movements: Denise Feriozzi, Kristine Kippins, Karin Johanson and Kim Rogers, according to Axios.

As of Wednesday morning, the PAC had at least $795,000 worth of air time in Las Vegas and Reno from Wednesday through Saturday this week, according to ABC News, citing ad analysis firm CMAG/Kantar. The 30-second ad, “Persist,” will run in Nevada on broadcast as well as cable and digital platforms.

It features images of Warren with former President Barack Obama, with whom she worked to create the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and next to women protesting Brett Kavanaugh’s appointment to the Supreme Court.

“When the system is broken, you step up to fix it. That’s why Obama picked her to protect families and fix our broken system. It’s while she’ll take [Trump] on and win,” the ad says.

Not much is known about the super PAC, which was filed with the Federal Election Committee on Tuesday, including who’s financing the major ad purchases. The group’s spokesman, Joshua Karp, declined to detail the group’s budget or identify its sources.

Warren’s campaign has repeatedly touted her refusal to accept big-money donations or support from PACs. In the most recent debate in New Hampshire, Warren said that “everyone on this stage except Amy [Klobuchar] and me is either a billionaire or is receiving help from PACs that can do unlimited spending.”

The campaign cannot control the independent expenditures of outside groups' that support Warren.

Klobuchar also received backing from her first super PAC this week, Kitchen Table Conversation.

