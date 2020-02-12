Warren jabs Sanders over Iowa, New Hampshire results

Elizabeth Warren’s campaign took aim at her rivals for the Democratic presidential nomination on Tuesday, shortly before an unexpected fourth-place finish in New Hampshire left her limping to the next nominating contest in Nevada.

But in a memo published on Tuesday night, the Massachusetts senator vowed to stay in the “fractured” race and outlined her path to electability, while laying out the weaknesses of her top opponents: She argued that Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders has a political “ceiling,” former Vice President Joe Biden is seeing his support crumble and that former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg will see his support fade as the primary moves into more diverse states.

“In Iowa, Sanders got no more than half the number of people who caucused for him last time, despite spending $11.2 million in the state on TV ads — a third more than he spent in 2016,” Warren wrote.

Sanders’ campaign did not immediately respond to a FOX Business request for comment.

Although Sanders underperformed his 2016 result in Iowa last week — he essentially tied with Buttigieg for first place, but received nearly half of the delegates that he did four years ago — the primary field is significantly more crowded this year. In 2016, Sanders and Hillary Clinton split the delegate amount, with no other candidate receiving a single state delegate. This year, the delegates were divided among five Democrats.

“In New Hampshire, he is on track to receive around half of his 2016 vote share as well,” Warren continued. “And he hasn’t yet faced the scrutiny of his record that will surely come with any further rise.”

Sanders handed Clinton a stunning defeat in New Hampshire four years ago, trouncing her by nearly 20 percentage points while capturing more than 150,000 votes. The self-avowed democratic socialist won the state again in 2020, albeit narrowly, with about 73,158 votes.

Unlike Iowa, which had stagnant turnout numbers compared to 2016, the number of voters who showed up to cast their ballot in the New Hampshire primary surpassed levels from the previous election and neared a record set during the 2008 election.

With 95 percent reporting, the current New Hampshire vote tally stood at 276,893, near the 288,000 record.

The next contest for the Democratic presidential contenders will be the Nevada caucuses on Feb. 22.

