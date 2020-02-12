Varney on New Hampshire primary: Trump benefits from Democrats’ growing divide

A large and boisterous crowd watched the New Hampshire primary results roll in at Bernie Sanders’ election headquarters as the Vermont Senator beat his new rival, Pete Buttigieg, FOX Business’ Stuart Varney argued in his latest “My Take.”

“Whenever Mayor Pete appeared on the giant TV screens, the crowd booed loudly and broke into chants of ‘Wall Street Pete,’” Varney said.

He argued the opposition to Buttigieg and the ideology behind that opposition shown by Sanders supporters speaks to the growing divide in the Democratic Party. The former mayor once worked for McKinsey to guy big corporations, giving him a capitalist past that is at odds with Sanders’ socialism, according to Varney.

“If Pete gets the nomination, it’s hard to see Bernie’s people supporting him. Same the other way around. Pete’s people are not going to flock to support Bernie, that’s a split,” he said.

Then there is the other former mayor Michael Bloomberg who has a major problem with the black vote, after tape revealed his harsh language defending New York City’s stop and frisk policy, according to Varney.

“Without the black vote, no Democrat wins the White House. And his money may buy him convention delegates, but will the socialists vote for one of the richest people in the world? There’s another split,” he said.

Looking forward, Varney argued that the “so-called moderates” will have a choice between Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar, while the left will have Sanders and Bloomberg as their candidates.

“I just can’t see them coming together. Where’s the enthusiastic support? If you can’t unite, where’s the massive turnout the Democrats need without that enthusiasm? Bottom line: the winner last night was President Trump,” Varney concluded.

