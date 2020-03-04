Varney: Sanders will lose Democratic nomination after creating havoc

Bernie Sanders had a very bad Super Tuesday, being exposed as an unrepentant hard-lined socialist, FOX Business’ Stuart Varney argued in his latest “My Take.”

“After he showed well in the early primaries, he came under a very intense spotlight. Establishment Democrats were alarmed. It was all-hands-on-deck to discredit his candidacy,” Varney said.

It was easy, he added, after Sanders praised communist Cuba and Fidel Castro’s literacy program—forgetting to mention the “work camps” where hundreds of thousands of young people were “taught” to read communist propaganda. Sanders also refrained from comment on Castro killing his political opponents with firing squads, according to Varney.

“In my opinion, it is contemptible for a presidential candidate to offer any support for murderous communist regimes,” Varney said.

Sanders’ massive tax increases, plan to end private health insurance, the Green New Deal and free college are all examples Varney pointed to of his socialist policies.

“He has been laughed out of court. Even the Washington Post, the ultimate Trump haters, ran an op-ed saying it’s pie in the sky dreaming,” Varney said.

Economist Robert Samuelson calculated the cost of Sanders’ socialism as $50 trillion, according to Varney. These policies, he argued, would crash the economy.

The Super Tuesday results are evidence that Sanders has not expanded his base of voters as he claimed, Varney suggested. African Americans and suburban women flocked to Biden, he noted, while the youth vote did not show up at all.

Only one in eight Super Tuesday voters were below the age of 30. Sanders, Varney argued, is losing identity groups.

“He’s been exposed as a pro-communist economy destroyer. He’s going to lose, but on his way out, he’ll create havoc within the Democratic Party and open the door even wider to a Trump win in November,” Varney concluded.

