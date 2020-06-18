Varney: Biden has ‘no choice’ but to show up as Trump enters rally mode

FOX Business’ Stuart Varney, in his latest “My Take,” argues that it’s about time presidential candidate Joe Biden leaves the confines of his home and starts running his campaign, while Trump enters "rally mode."

Trump sets out to launch his re-election campaign at a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Saturday, but Varney said the media will only be focused on the dangers the event poses for spreading coronavirus.

“That’s what the media is focusing on: the rally may be a super-spreader event,” he said. “That’s all there is to it. It’s not what he says. It’s not how many people will flock to Tulsa. It’s not about his popularity with his base. No, it’s about giving the impression that the president is being irresponsible.”

But Varney said Democrats may be most worried about Biden being forced to leave his home and speak freely to the public, now that Trump is on the road.

“That’s a problem,” he said. “He does not do well in what might be called ‘free-flow’ situations. Answering questions off the cuff is not his forte. And he's not good at policy: so much of what he says is vague and frankly, weak.”

On Wednesday, Biden traveled 35 miles to deliver a speech in Pennsylvania about reopening the economy, Varney said. Biden said President Trump’s plan is to hang “open for business” signs while Biden himself calls for more PPE for workers, small business grants and hiring virus tracers.

“Hardly a dynamic get-the-economy-going-again kind of speech,” he said.

Varney said Biden has yet to meet many voters face-to-face and when he did so before the virus, he called a woman a “lying dog-faced pony catcher.”

“He doesn't respond well to questions and any time he's off prompter, he's a loose cannon,” he said. “Even from the confines of his basement, he gets confused.”

But now that Trump is in full rally mode, traveling across the country and speaking in front of huge crowds, Varney said Biden has no choice but to show himself.

“He's got to look and sound like a future president,” he said.