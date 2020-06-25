Varney: Mail-in ballots will bring ‘chaos’ to Election Day

FOX Business’ Stuart Varney, in his latest “My Take,” argues that mail-in balloting poses many problems for the 2020 presidential election.

Continue Reading Below

“Election Day this year is Tuesday, Nov. 3 -- don't expect a result that night,” Varney said. “Yes, we are used to being glued to the screen, looking for a projected winner. But you’ll have to be glued for a long time this year because mail-in ballots will bring a long delay. Hate to say this but we're looking at chaos.”

Varney said we got a “taste” of how voting will work in New York this week, as congressional newcomer Jamaal Bowman leads long-time Democratic Congressman Eliot Engel. But a winner won’t be announced until all mail-in ballots are calculated.

VARNEY: DEMOCRATIC NEWCOMER JAMAAL BOWMAN MAY PUSH THE OLD GUARD FURTHER LEFT

“Mail-in balloting is riddled with problems,” he said. “First of all, when would you count them?”

In Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, votes cannot be counted until the day of the election. In California, ballots sent in must be postmarked Nov. 3 for it to be a valid vote. Varney said, no matter what, there will be a delay “guaranteed.”

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

“There will be legal challenges, especially in close races,” he said. “A mail-in ballot requires a ‘valid’ signature! Ha! Send in the lawyers to challenge that! It'll be like the ‘hanging chad’ election of 2000.”

Varney said the electoral process will be “thrown into limbo.” Instead of watching a presidential victory speech on the morning of Nov. 4, Americans will see “angry officials, frustrated candidates and no result,” he said.

“Welcome to the COVID-19 election,” he said. “Hard to staff actual polling stations. Hard to keep social distance at polling stations. And impossible to count the tens of millions of mail-in ballots without delay. Nobody can be happy at this.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS