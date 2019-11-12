Varney: Is California Governor Newsom condemning PG&E a question of contradiction or hypocrisy?

California Governor Gavin Newsom derides PG&E while his campaigns have accepted hundreds of thousands in contributions over the past two decades from the utility provider, FOX Business’ Stuart Varney said.

Continue Reading Below

PG&E gave $227,000 to Newsom’s campaigns over a 20-year span and an additional $358,000 to a non-profit organization founded by the governor’s wife Jennifer Siebel Newsom, according to The Washington Post. Newsom campaigns collected a further $70,000 from PG&E employees and a charity run by the governor’s sister Hillary received $10,000 from the utility company, Varney said.

WHERE THE TOP 5 DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES STAND ON CLIMATE CHANGE

All the while, Newsom held PG&E to blame for the wildfires devastating his state.

“It’s dog-eat-dog capitalism meeting climate change,” the governor said of the fires. “It’s about decades of mismanagement, focusing on shareholders and dividends,” he continued.

PG&E WILDFIRE VICTIMS FACE UNCERTAIN ROAD TO RECOVERY

“So the governor and his family have been taking a lot of money from a utility company which they consider the epitome of corporate greed. That’s either contradiction or hypocrisy; you choose!” Varney said.

Varney also pointed out the fact that while Newsom accuses PG&E of mismanagement, the company is subject to intense regulation by the state.

“The state tells ‘em what to do, but its PG&E’s fault when the state’s rules lead to catastrophe,” Varney said.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The “one-party” Democratic state of California, Varney said, is a place where “irrational climate policies” are hurting everyone and where a utility company is driven to collapse, despite buying political influence.

After PG&E failed to prevent a pipeline explosion that killed eight, former Governor Jerry Brown gave back some of the money the company gave to his campaign.

“Will Governor Newsom do the same?” Varney asked.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS