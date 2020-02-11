Varney: Trump has been unleashed

The Democrats’ worst fears are being realized: President Trump has been unleashed, FOX Business’ Stuart Varney argued in his latest “My Take.”

Continue Reading Below

“He’s unleashed the Justice Department to go after the sanctuary movement. He’s unleashed the budget bean counters, cutting spending. He has a new, combative tone, and he’s enjoying it,” Varney said.

TRUMP REQUESTS $2B FOR BORDER WALL

The president has reason to turn up the heat, he argued. Trump’s opponents have dominated the national debate with their hatred and contempt, while the mainstream media has fueled the fire, according to Varney, but now they have lost and the president has every right to come back strong.

“He has the most important election issue very much in his favor: the economy. The left fought him on this, they opposed tax cuts, they didn’t want to cut red tape, they lost and the economy took off,” Varney said.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The left is now pretending the astonishing stock market rally is somehow a bad thing, he argued. They, he said, should tell that to the 55 million households with a 401(k) and the 35 million with an IRA.

Democrats also did not want a border wall or ICE to deport criminals, but now the unleashed president will devote $2 billion to wall funding, according to Varney. The Trump Justice Department will also begin the task of dismantling sanctuary cities and states, he added.

“Personally, I’d like to see the president unleashed on all those who called him and us nasty names. America is not a racist, bigoted society. Remind them of that forcefully. No more Mr. Nice guy,” Varney concluded.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS