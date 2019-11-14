Varney: Thank Hillary Clinton, Jackson Kernion for helping 'enormously' in getting Trump re-elected

FOX Business’ Stuart Varney said UC Berkeley's philosophy instructor and Hillary Clinton have revealed the "new American divide" during his latest “My Take” and argued that it will help Donald Trump get re-elected.

Forty years ago, Republicans were the party of the rich country club types, now that’s been “turned on its head,” Varney argued.

UC Berkeley instructor Jackson Kernion said rural Americans are “bad people” and that people who are not “pro-city” should be shamed, Varney said.

Kernion, according to Varney, argued rural America should be forced to pay more in taxes and live an “uncomfortable” life because of their rejection of “efficient” city life in a tweet that has since been deleted.

At the time of the last U.S. Census in 2010, almost 60 million people lived in rural America, this accounts for just over 19 percent of the population. This number has been steadily declining since the beginning of the 20th century.

“What [Kernion] had to say showed us just how the elites look down on everyone else—in this case, country folks. It reminds me of Hillary Clinton’s deplorables speech. Remember? Half of us are "racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, islamophobic, deplorables"," said Varney.

Kernion’s tweet and Clinton’s speech both reveal a cultural split brought out by the election of Donald Trump, Varney suggested.

“It reminds me of the social class divisions of England back in the '50s. The elites don’t like you, they don’t want their kids going to school with yours, they don’t want to live anywhere near you, and if you object, they’ll shut you down, because you’re deplorable,” Varney said.

Varney recalled when he first came to the United States and it was the Democratic Party that was the party of workers and blue-collar workers. Now, he said, the party is run by coastal elites.

Clinton and Kernion should be thanked, Varney suggested, for making it clear where they stand.

“What they don’t realize is that they are going help -- enormously -- Donald Trump get re-elected,” he concluded.

