Varney: China will pay ‘steep price’ for coronavirus shutting down the world

FOX Business’ Stuart Varney, in his latest “My Take,” argues that China is not handling criticism well, now that the world aims to hold them accountable for inducing the coronavirus pandemic.

“Just look what’s happening now, as the world questions Beijing’s response to the virus,” he said. “The pushback from China is intense. It’s not really pushback, it’s lashing out. It is threatening and bullying its critics.”

Politico broke news, Varney said, highlighting a report from the European Union that China was launching a worldwide disinformation campaign that denies any blame for the outbreak.

The Financial Times followed up with a report disclosing Chinese diplomats were threatening the Europeans to “knock off” the criticism, Varney said, and it worked.

“The Europeans caved,” he said. “The New York Times reports the critical report was revised, dropping the reference to the ‘global disinformation campaign.’ With the Europeans, the bullying worked.”

Varney said Australia has demanded a coronavirus investigation against China, who in turn threatened a “ruinous economic boycott.”

“Australia has a backbone,” Varney said. “At this point, the Aussies have not backed down.”

The U.S. has been publicizing “strong demands” to hold China accountable, yet Varney said a Foreign Ministry official in Beijing accused Americans of “lying through their teeth.”

“The Communist Party of China is brittle,” he said. “If it takes a hit, it might crack and then its authority shatters. So they counter any challenge with belligerence and threats.”

Varney said even though China may succeed in their threats and their position as the first to reopen their economy, there’s still been a “massive shift” in Beijing’s international position.

“Trust and respect and admiration have gone,” he said. “And America will hold them accountable. They are going to get a bill. They will threaten and bluster but one way or another, after shutting down the whole world, they will pay a steep price.”