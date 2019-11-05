US trade deficit falls to $52.5 billion in September

WASHINGTON — The U.S. trade deficit fell in September to the lowest level in five months as imports dropped more sharply than exports and America ran a rare surplus in petroleum.

Continue Reading Below

US, CHINA REPORTEDLY CONSIDER ROLLING BACK TARIFFS TO GET INITIAL TRADE DEAL DONE

The Commerce Department said Tuesday that the September gap between what America buys from abroad and what it sells shrank by 4.7% to $52.5 billion. That was down from the August deficit of $55 billion and was the smallest imbalance since April.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The politically sensitive deficit with China edged down 0.6% to $31.6 billion.

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE

President Donald Trump has imposed tariffs on more than $360 billion in Chinese imports. China has retaliated with its own tariffs on American products as the world's two largest economies have engaged in a trade war that has rattled global financial markets and slowed economic growth.